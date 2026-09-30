Football

Thomas Partey loses father Jacob Teye Partey

Source: Joseph Ayinga-Walter  
  30 September 2026 11:30pm
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Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey is mourning the death of his father, Jacob Teye Partey.

Jacob Teye Partey reportedly passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, with the news leaving the Partey family in mourning.

Thomas Partey, who plays for Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab, is yet to publicly comment on the passing of his father.

The 33-year-old midfielder has enjoyed a distinguished club career and remains an important figure for the Ghana national team.

Details of the funeral and burial arrangements are yet to be announced by the family.

The Ghana football community is expected to rally around Partey and his family as they come to terms with the loss.

Further details are expected to be announced by the family in due course.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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