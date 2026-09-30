MP status must not shield anyone from law enforcement – Kwakye Ofosu

Government Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu has rejected claims that being a Member of Parliament should shield anyone from law enforcement.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express on Tuesday, the Abura Asebu-Kwamankese MP said his colleagues must not use their parliamentary status to prevent lawful action by security agencies.

His comments follow controversy over an attempted arrest involving an MP and officials of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

Mr Kwakye Ofosu said the video of the incident did not support claims that EOCO officers were attempting to kidnap the MP.

“You saw the video. I saw the video. Indeed, at the beginning of the video, I can say that I have never seen a law enforcement officer show so much politeness and civility towards a subject that he wants to arrest.”

He said the officer involved was a legitimate law enforcement official who had been deployed to monitor the MP.

“The lady was essentially doing a mea culpa and begging the MP to come with her. She did not pose any threat whatsoever to the MP in question.”

According to him, EOCO had also deployed a tactical team capable of forcibly apprehending the MP if necessary.

“They were officially instructed. Indeed, the lady I’m told is part of their surveillance team. So basically, they have to surveil the individual and see whether it is opportune to apprehend him or invite him.”

He acknowledged that questions could be raised about the officer’s approach but said the incident should not automatically be blamed on government.

“You can say that they could have applied a bit more finesse and be a bit more strategic, and perhaps read the room there and seen that no, the environment is not conducive.”

Mr Kwakye Ofosu said the tactical team eventually chose not to use force because doing so could have escalated the situation.

“They decided not to because they gauged the altercation had ensued and noticed that if they went to apply force or do anything, you could escalate the situation.”

He also challenged what he described as the growing perception that law enforcement agencies require presidential approval before arresting politically exposed persons.

“Do they need to seek the president’s permission to arrest everybody?”

For him, the same principle should apply to MPs.

“Why do we create an impression? An MP is beyond reproach, and that because he is an MP, and indeed he was not attending to parliamentary duties that day, he was practising personally as a lawyer that day.”

He said parliamentary membership should not become a barrier to law enforcement.

“This attempt that MPs make to use MPship as a reason why law enforcement cannot get them must stop.”

Mr Kwakye Ofosu stressed that MPs should not receive special treatment in criminal investigations.

“There should be no difference between the coconut seller and the MP when it comes to law enforcement, unless we want to promote elitism.”

He said his own position would remain the same even though he is an MP.

“I’m an MP. If I am believed to have committed a crime, my membership of Parliament should not be a stumbling block.”

He, however, acknowledged the constitutional protection concerning MPs while travelling to and from Parliament.

“Of course, the law says that on my way to and from Parliament, I cannot be apprehended.”

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