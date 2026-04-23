There is no presidential hand in OSP controversy – Kwakye Ofosu tells CSOs

Government has rejected claims that the Presidency is interfering with the work of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), insisting such assertions are unfounded and not supported by facts.

This follows concerns raised by civil society actors, including Senyo Hosi, who argue that the Office of the Special Prosecutor is not being given enough room to operate. They are urging the government to back off, warning that failure to do so could have political consequences.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Midday News on Thursday, April 23, the Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, said the President has no involvement in the ongoing legal challenge concerning the OSP.

According to him, the matter stems from a private citizen who has gone to court to challenge the authority of the OSP, and the case is being handled independently by the judiciary.

"The OSP is prosecuting a Ghanaian. That Ghanaian goes to court, a court of competent jurisdiction, and challenges the authority of the OSP to prosecute. To say that, according to law, the OSP requires authorisation from the AG to prosecute.

"A court independently concludes that the applicant's position is right and therefore orders a specific action to be taken. How does CSO then conclude that the President has anything to do with this matter when government is not a part of this particular matter?" he asked.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu also pointed to the President’s consistent support for the OSP, recalling how he intervened to stop a proposed bill in Parliament that sought to repeal the law establishing the anti-corruption body.

“The President said the OSP needs to be given time and space to operate. So there is no doubt about his commitment to its success,” he stated.

On concerns about the Attorney-General siding with a private citizen challenging the OSP in court, the Minister noted that all citizens have the right to test the law, and the Attorney-General is obligated to respond within the legal framework.

He urged civil society groups to ensure their claims are grounded in “truth, fact, logic and law,” adding that it is misleading to link the President to a matter in which the government is not a party.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu maintained that the issue remains before the courts and should be allowed to run its course, reiterating that the President continues to support the OSP’s mandate.

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