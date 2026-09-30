EOCO had tactical team ready to arrest Baffour Awuah – Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Government spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu has disclosed that the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) had a tactical team ready to forcefully apprehend Manhyia South MP, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah.

According to him, the team was officially instructed to monitor the MP and determine whether it was appropriate to arrest or invite him.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express on Tuesday, the Abura Asebu-Kwamankese MP said the woman seen approaching the MP in a widely circulated video was part of EOCO’s surveillance team.

“Indeed, the lady I’m told is part of their surveillance team. So basically, they have to surveil the individual and see whether it is opportune to apprehend him or invite him.”

He said the woman was an experienced law enforcement officer who had been with the service for about 17 years.

“The lady is a law enforcement officer without question,” he said.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu also rejected claims that the government had sought to kidnap the MP, insisting that the conduct of the officer did not support such an allegation.

“At the beginning of the video, I can say that I have never seen a law enforcement officer show so much politeness and civility towards a subject that he wants to arrest.”

He said the officer was “essentially doing a mea culpa and begging the MP to come with her” and “did not pose any threat whatsoever to the MP in question.”

The government spokesperson disclosed that EOCO’s tactical team could have used force to apprehend the MP but stood down after assessing the situation.

“They had a team that had the capacity to forcefully apprehend this person if they needed to apply force. But he didn’t apply it after they engaged the MP and saw that,” he said.

According to him, the team decided not to escalate the situation after an altercation ensued.

“They decided not to because they gauged the altercation had ensued and noticed that if they went to apply force or do anything, you could escalate the situation. So they just stepped down.”

Mr Kwakye Ofosu also challenged the argument that Baffour Awuah’s status as an MP should prevent law enforcement agencies from arresting him.

“I’m an MP. If I am believed to have committed a crime, my membership of Parliament should not be a stumbling block.”

He said MPs should not receive special treatment when it comes to law enforcement.

“There should be no difference between the coconut seller and the MP when it comes to law enforcement, unless we want to promote elitism.”

He, however, acknowledged the legal protection MPs enjoy while travelling to and from Parliament.

“Of course, the law says that on my way to and from Parliament, I cannot be apprehended.”

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.