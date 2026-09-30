High Court issues EOCO warrant to arrest Manhyia South MP Baffour Awuah

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An Accra High Court has issued a warrant authorising the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to arrest the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah.
The warrant follows an application by EOCO, whose lawyers told the court that its officers had exhausted reasonable means of securing the legislator’s voluntary attendance.
The Office also told the court it feared that documents relevant to its investigations could be concealed, altered or destroyed, prompting its request for authority to arrest Mr Baffour Awuah and search for and seize relevant documents.
- READ ALSO: ‘I had to drive off to safety’ – Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah on why he fled after High Court clash
The development comes a week after EOCO officers attempted to arrest the MP at the Accra High Court on September 23, leading to a chaotic confrontation.
EOCO subsequently said the attempted arrest was linked to an ongoing investigation and followed two invitations issued to Mr Baffour Awuah in February 2026.
Mr Baffour Awuah has disputed that account, saying the investigation concerns SIC Life Savings and Loans Company, a client of his former law firm, Sarkodie Baffour Awuah & Partners.
He said that after he referred EOCO’s February invitation to the Clerk to Parliament, a representative of the law firm subsequently appeared before investigators on March 4, March 18 and April 30 and provided the information requested, including a written statement.
The matter has since brought renewed attention to the financial dealings involving SIC Life Savings and Loans and Equity Savings and Loans.
Mr Baffour Awuah has said his former firm was engaged by SIC Life Savings and Loans to recover about GH¢3.5 million invested with Equity Savings and Loans. He said the amount, with accumulated interest, had risen to about GH¢14 million before a negotiated settlement was reached.
EOCO has not publicly disclosed the full details of its ongoing investigation.
The latest court order now gives EOCO judicial authority to proceed with the arrest and the search and seizure sought in connection with the investigation.
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