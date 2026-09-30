AFCON 2027Q: ‘Our Black Stars team is gone’ – Former Sports Minister

Former Sports Minister Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye believes the time is due for a review of the management style of various national teams after the Black Stars hit a new low.

His comments come after the Black Stars suffered a damaging 4-2 defeat at home to Gambia in the second round of games in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

According to Vanderpuye, the Black Stars is 'gone ', and serious actions need to be taken to ensure they bounce back to glory days.

"Our national team is gone because we have problems; we have used the cow-dung management style for all this time, where we feel everything is okay on the surface, but there are problems underneath," he said on Joy FM.

"It's serious, and it's high time we look at it critically; it's high time we bring expert people together with the current group of people managing our football to look at how our national teams are being managed."

The Black Stars took a two-goal lead in the game against Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium before surrendering their lead and eventually losing 4-2 in front of the home crowd, who booed off the players after the game.

Defeat to Gambia means the Black Stars have no points from their opening two games of the qualifiers, having also lost to Cote d'Ivoire in Bouake, and sit at the bottom of the group ahead of the next round of fixtures.

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