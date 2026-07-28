Education Minister pledges to end double-track system within 24 months

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu

The government has pledged to eliminate Ghana's double-track system within the next 24 months as part of a broader effort to improve the quality of secondary education through expanded infrastructure and targeted reforms.

The initiative will be supported by a $300 million World Bank facility, which will be used to expand secondary school infrastructure and address long-standing challenges in the sector.

The government maintains that the funding is intended to create additional classroom space and improve teaching and learning conditions to enable a complete phase-out of the double-track system.

The announcement comes amid criticism from the Minority in Parliament, which has argued that the World Bank loan is intended to finance the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) programme and reflects the government's inability to manage the economy after Ghana's exit from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

However, the government insists the facility is dedicated to strengthening secondary education infrastructure rather than funding the Free SHS policy.

Beyond infrastructure expansion, the government says it is prioritising improvements in student welfare and learning outcomes.

About GH¢3.4 billion has been allocated through the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) in 2026 to enhance student feeding under the Free SHS programme, while reforms are also being pursued to strengthen teacher professionalism, review the curriculum and place greater emphasis on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education and information technology.

The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, disclosed this in an interview on Channel One TV on Monday, July 27, where he dismissed claims that the World Bank facility was meant to finance Free SHS.

"We're borrowing to expand secondary education infrastructure. Don't forget there was secondary education before Free SHS. We have finished our review; it has come to stay," he said. He added that the World Bank funding would help eliminate the double-track system, which he said has reduced contact hours between teachers and students.

According to the minister, schools including Prempeh College and St Peter's Senior High School have already begun making progress towards phasing out the double-track system.

He expressed confidence that the government's investments in infrastructure and quality improvements would permanently resolve the challenge and restore the full academic calendar across all senior high schools.

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