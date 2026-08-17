Egyapa Mercer donates hairdryers to graduating hairdressers in Sekondi

Former Sekondi Member of Parliament Andrew Egyapa Mercer has donated ten hairdryers to the 2026 graduating hairdressing class in the Sekondi constituency as part of his annual support for local artisans.

The donation, which was presented on his behalf over the weekend by the Yensuado electoral executives led by organiser Samuel Mensa Dodo, is aimed at equipping the young graduates with practical tools as they begin their entrepreneurial journeys.

Mr Egyapa Mercer said graduation should not mark the end of the beneficiaries’ journey, but rather the beginning of their efforts to establish businesses, serve clients and build sustainable livelihoods.

He noted that even a simple tool such as a hairdryer could make a meaningful difference to young entrepreneurs as they seek to generate income and, eventually, create opportunities for others.

According to the former MP, the informal sector remains a key driver of Ghana’s socio-economic development, making it important to provide artisans, tradespeople and small-business owners with the support they need to put their skills to productive use.

He said as a former MP, he considered it both a responsibility and privilege to continue supporting grassroots initiatives that empower people and promote economic independence.

Mr Egyapa Mercer congratulated the graduating class and expressed the hope that the donated equipment would help them build successful businesses and create sustainable livelihoods.

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