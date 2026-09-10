Many have been dismissed – Interior Minister exposes forged WASSCE results in security recruitment

Audio By Carbonatix
Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak Mohammed has disclosed that several recruits have been dismissed from security services training schools after checks revealed that the WASSCE results they used to gain admission had been forged or doctored.
The Minister said the discrepancies were uncovered after the results submitted by the recruits were forwarded to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) for verification.
He said those found culpable would be placed on a red list to prevent them from applying to join any of the country’s security services in future, while prosecution could also follow.
Speaking at a ceremony to open new classroom facilities at the Asokore Mampong Roman Catholic School, Alhaji Muntaka expressed concern that individuals seeking to serve in the Police, Prisons, Immigration, Fire Service, Narcotics Control Commission and Armed Forces would resort to falsifying documents.
“It’s so shocking that a lot of people forged their results. I don’t know how they think that they will be employed in the Police, Prisons, Immigration, Fire Service, Narcotics Control Commission, or Armed Forces, and the certificate you present won’t be checked,” he said.
“As we speak, many have been dismissed from the training because they have doctored their results slips,” he added, warning prospective applicants to ensure they meet the required qualifications before applying to join any of the security services.
Latest Stories
-
Tariq Lamptey suffers another injury setback at QPR
3 minutes
-
PRESEC, Augusco and Accra Academy battle for 2026 NSMQ crown today
19 minutes
-
GH₵12 addition to cement price: GPHA clarifies attribution to port congestion
21 minutes
-
Pythagoras won’t balance your books
23 minutes
-
Pay me by Sept. 11 or face the court – Kow Essuman demands salary, benefits from Finance Minister
42 minutes
-
Bawumia’s destiny lies in the hands of God; not you – Muslim Forum for Peace and Unity replies Rev. Owusu Bempah
44 minutes
-
NPP NEC meets today to discuss and approve party’s position paper on Constitution Review proposals
50 minutes
-
Today’s frontpages: Thursday, September 10, 2026
57 minutes
-
Ghana Garden and Flower Show returns on Sept 11 with focus on green jobs, business and wellbeing
58 minutes
-
Titus-Glover camp says Mustapha Salam wasn’t pressured to withdraw from National Organiser race
1 hour
-
Ghana’s acclaimed Christian – Muslim unity bigger than Owusu Bempah’s hatred and bigotry – Muslim Forum for Peace and Unity
1 hour
-
Karpowership lights up young minds on International Literacy Day
1 hour
-
Banking sector NPLs fall to GH¢19.9bn as asset quality improves
1 hour
-
Republic Bank Ghana, UPSA sign strategic MoU to advance professional development and industry-academia collaboration
1 hour
-
MTN 30th Anniversary CEO Invitational Golf Tournament set to tee off at Achimota
1 hour