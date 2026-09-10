Many have been dismissed – Interior Minister exposes forged WASSCE results in security recruitment

Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubara

Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak Mohammed has disclosed that several recruits have been dismissed from security services training schools after checks revealed that the WASSCE results they used to gain admission had been forged or doctored.

The Minister said the discrepancies were uncovered after the results submitted by the recruits were forwarded to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) for verification.

He said those found culpable would be placed on a red list to prevent them from applying to join any of the country’s security services in future, while prosecution could also follow.

Speaking at a ceremony to open new classroom facilities at the Asokore Mampong Roman Catholic School, Alhaji Muntaka expressed concern that individuals seeking to serve in the Police, Prisons, Immigration, Fire Service, Narcotics Control Commission and Armed Forces would resort to falsifying documents.

“It’s so shocking that a lot of people forged their results. I don’t know how they think that they will be employed in the Police, Prisons, Immigration, Fire Service, Narcotics Control Commission, or Armed Forces, and the certificate you present won’t be checked,” he said.

“As we speak, many have been dismissed from the training because they have doctored their results slips,” he added, warning prospective applicants to ensure they meet the required qualifications before applying to join any of the security services.

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