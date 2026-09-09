How to buy Results Checker to check 2026 WASSCE results

On 4 September 2026, the management of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) released the provisional 2026 WASSCE results, allowing candidates to access their results online.

To check your results, you need a WAEC Results Checker voucher containing a Serial Number and PIN. In this guide, we will show you how to buy a WASSCE Results Checker and use it to check your results online.

How to Buy a 2026 WASSCE Results Checker

You can purchase your WASSCE Results Checker directly on your phone and pay with Mobile Money.

Dial *713*5388# or *713*3998# Select Option 2 to buy a WASSCE Results Checker. Select Option 1 to continue. Follow the prompts and confirm the transaction. Enter your MTN Mobile Money PIN when prompted to authorize payment. After successful payment, your Serial Number and PIN will be provided.

You can also purchase online through https://buycheckercodes.com.gh/

How to Check Your 2026 WASSCE Results

After receiving your Serial Number and PIN, follow the steps below to check your 2026 WASSCE results online:

Visit the WAEC Result Checker Online Portal via the link below;

http://ghana.waecdirect.org Enter your Index Number. Select the Type of Examination (e.g. WASSCE school). Select your Examination Year eg. 2026. Enter the Card Serial Number found on the reverse side of your Scratch card (Candidates are expected to buy a WAEC Scratch Card to check results online). Enter the 12-digit Personal Identification Number (PIN) on your Scratch card eg. 012345678912. Confirm your Index Number and Examination Year. This is to ensure that your examination information is correct. Click on Submit and wait for the display in the pop-up window. This may take several minutes.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.