How to buy Results Checker to check 2026 WASSCE results

Audio By Carbonatix
On 4 September 2026, the management of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) released the provisional 2026 WASSCE results, allowing candidates to access their results online.
To check your results, you need a WAEC Results Checker voucher containing a Serial Number and PIN. In this guide, we will show you how to buy a WASSCE Results Checker and use it to check your results online.
How to Buy a 2026 WASSCE Results Checker
You can purchase your WASSCE Results Checker directly on your phone and pay with Mobile Money.
- Dial *713*5388# or *713*3998#
- Select Option 2 to buy a WASSCE Results Checker.
- Select Option 1 to continue.
- Follow the prompts and confirm the transaction.
- Enter your MTN Mobile Money PIN when prompted to authorize payment.
- After successful payment, your Serial Number and PIN will be provided.
You can also purchase online through https://buycheckercodes.com.gh/
How to Check Your 2026 WASSCE Results
After receiving your Serial Number and PIN, follow the steps below to check your 2026 WASSCE results online:
- Visit the WAEC Result Checker Online Portal via the link below;
http://ghana.waecdirect.org
- Enter your Index Number.
- Select the Type of Examination (e.g. WASSCE school).
- Select your Examination Year eg. 2026.
- Enter the Card Serial Number found on the reverse side of your Scratch card (Candidates are expected to buy a WAEC Scratch Card to check results online).
- Enter the 12-digit Personal Identification Number (PIN) on your Scratch card eg. 012345678912.
- Confirm your Index Number and Examination Year. This is to ensure that your examination information is correct.
- Click on Submit and wait for the display in the pop-up window. This may take several minutes.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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