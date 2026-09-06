UG reopens portal for applicants to review entries after WASSCE results

Audio By Carbonatix
The University of Ghana (UG) has directed applicants to log back into its admissions portal to review their entries. This comes after the release of the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results.
In a notice dated September 5, 2026, the university asked applicants to check the accuracy of key details on their applications.
These include full names, dates of birth, and examination records such as index numbers, exam month, and exam year.
The university also urged applicants to consult the UG 2025/2026 entry cut-off aggregates for various programmes before making their final choices.
The cut-off list is available here.
According to the notice, applications for the 2026/2027 admissions year remain open to candidates who now have their WASSCE results.
Interested applicants can purchase e-vouchers from designated banks or through the USSD codes 772100# or 776108# on any mobile network to apply for their preferred programmes.
The application portal will close at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.
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