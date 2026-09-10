Central Regional Minister lauds Gomoa Central Assembly for effective utilisation of Common Fund

Ekow Panyin Okyere Eduamoah, the Central Regional Minister, has praised the Gomoa Central District Assembly for the effective utilisation and compliance of the Assembly’s 20 per cent Common Fund to complete legacy projects in the district.

The Minister said the government under President John Mahama after Ghanaians overwhelmingly voted him back into power in 2024, decided to ensure that all projects started by the previous administration were completed and handed over to the people.

Mr Eduamoah said funds for the first and second quarters of the 2026 had been released to Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), to help them undertake various development projects in areas of health, education roads, digging boreholes for potable water and many others, to better the lots of the people.

The Minister made the commendation at Gomoa Ekroful when he addressed the Chiefs and people of the Gomoa Central District during the ‘accounting to the people’ forum, which formed part of efforts to deepen the decentralisation policy.

The event was chaired by the Omanhene of the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, Obrempon Nyanful Krampah XI, and attended by other Divisional Chiefs, Queen mothers, heads of department and others.

The Minister said the Assembly had successfully utilised the percentage meant for legacy projects within the guidelines of the Common Funds, to finish health, education and other projects.

Mr Eduamoah warned the District Chief Executive (DCE), Coordinating Director and supporting staff that the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) would not hesitate to transfer funds meant for development but were left idle in the district’s account, back to government chest.

He noted that some of the DCEs and Assembly staff were deliberately playing such gymnastics, to delay and sabotage government intended programmes and policies outlined to enhance good governance and effective decentralisation.

The Minister said the government under President John Mahama was committed to fulfilling all the promises made to Ghanaians, hence had instituted the accounting to the people forum, to offer citizens the opportunity to air their concerns and views about the administration of the country.

Mr Eduamoah in an answer to a question, announced that the government had decided to complete an Agenda 111 health facility at Gomoa Afransi, since it was a legacy project meant to promote quality health care delivery.

Mr Hackman Kobena Aidoo, the DCE for Gomoa Central, said the Assembly had used 10 per cent of its Common Fund received in 2025, to construct and expand two health facilities at Gomoa Ekwamkrom and Gomoa Aseibu to improve the health delivery system.

The DCE announced that the Assembly Members had unanimously voted and approved the relocation of a 24-hour economy market to Gomoa Beseadze from the initial site at Gomoa Afransi because of land issues.

He said the Assembly had commenced several educational and health projects, adding that dual desks were presented to basic schools as part of efforts to enhance teaching and learning in the area.

Mr Aidoo said the Assembly had also dug boreholes in the various communities of the district to improve access to potable water and hoped to expand the service to others without access to such facility.

The DCE said the Assembly would continue to engage the chiefs and people in the district to know their priorities in the areas of education, health, accessible roads and others, to improve their lives.

Obrempon Nyanful Krampah who chaired the function commended President Mahama for the massive road infrastructural projects ongoing in various parts of the Region, particularly Gomoa West and Gomoa Central Districts.

The Omanhene called on the chiefs and people of the districts to rally support for the government to undertake more infrastructural development to step up their living standards.

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