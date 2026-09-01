Central Regional Minister inspects projects in Assin South

Ekow Panyin Okyere Eduamoah, Central Regional Minister, has inspected ongoing and completed development projects in the Assin South District of the Central Region.

The inspection formed part of the government’s “Accounting to the People Tour,” an initiative introduced by President John Mahama to enable government appointees to account for the utilisation of public funds and the implementation of development projects within their jurisdictions.

Mr Eduamoah, accompanied by officials of the Central Regional Coordinating Council, also undertook a physical verification exercise of projects being executed across the district.

Among the completed projects inspected were three-unit classroom blocks at Assin Adiembra and Assin Tutuda, a health centre at Assin Nkubem, a mechanised borehole at Assin Adankwaman Senior High School, and hand-pump boreholes at Nyamebekyere and Tumfokro.

The team also visited uncompleted projects, including a two-unit classroom block at Assin Dadeaso and a health centre at Assin Appiakrom.

Other interventions reviewed included road reshaping, the distribution of furniture to the District Education Directorate, and the provision of support items for persons with disabilities.

As part of the tour, Mr Eduamoah commissioned a three-unit classroom block at Assin Adiembra to improve teaching and learning, and a Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound at Assin Dominase to enhance access to healthcare delivery in the area.

He commended the district authorities for their efforts in implementing development projects and urged residents to continue supporting the government’s development agenda.

Mr Eduamoah assured the people that the government remained committed to fulfilling its promises and improving the living conditions of Ghanaians through strategic investments in education, health, roads and other critical sectors.

Mr Jonathan Birikorang, the District Chief Executive for Assin South, presented a portfolio of projects undertaken in the district, covering the education, health and road sectors.

He highlighted completed projects and others at various stages of completion, and reiterated the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure and social services for the benefit of the people.

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