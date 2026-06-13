Nursing trainee hospitalised after fire rips through female dormitory at Government Secretarial School

A female nursing trainee is recovering in hospital after sustaining burn injuries when a fire swept through parts of the female students' dormitory at the Government Secretarial School in Sekondi on Saturday, leaving extensive destruction in its wake.

The student, whose identity has not been disclosed, was among 20 female trainees residing in two dormitory rooms that were engulfed by flames during the morning incident.

She suffered burns and was immediately rushed to the emergency unit of the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment.

The fire, which broke out at approximately 09:30 GMT on June 13, triggered panic among students as smoke and flames spread through the upper floor of the dormitory block.

Witnesses reported that residents scrambled to safety as the blaze intensified, while efforts were made to ensure that all occupants had safely evacuated the building.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) responded swiftly after receiving reports of the incident. Firefighters arrived at the scene at about 09:37 GMT and immediately commenced operations to contain the blaze.

Their prompt intervention prevented the fire from spreading to other sections of the accommodation facility.

After nearly an hour of firefighting efforts, the crew successfully brought the situation under control and fully extinguished the flames by 10:25 GMT.

While no fatalities were recorded, the injured student remains the sole casualty of the incident, highlighting the potentially devastating consequences of fire outbreaks in educational institutions.

Beyond the physical injuries suffered by the student, the fire also left significant destruction. Personal belongings belonging to students, including clothing, books, bedding, electronic devices and other valuables, were consumed by the flames. Many of the affected items were reportedly burnt beyond recognition.

School property was also extensively damaged, with preliminary estimates suggesting that losses could amount to hundreds of thousands of cedis.

For many of the affected students, the incident has resulted not only in the loss of essential possessions but also emotional distress as they come to terms with the destruction of their living quarters.

Authorities have yet to establish the cause of the fire.

Investigators are expected to conduct a thorough examination of the scene to determine what triggered the outbreak and whether any structural, electrical or safety-related factors may have contributed to the incident.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has confirmed the fire and is currently assessing the extent of the damage.

The Sekondi-Takoradi Director of NADMO, Alhaji Abubakar Kamal, described the incident as unfortunate and expressed concern about its impact on the affected students.

He noted that assessment teams are working to establish the full scale of the losses and identify the support required to assist both the injured student and others whose belongings were destroyed.

The incident has renewed calls for enhanced fire safety measures in educational institutions, particularly in student accommodation facilities where large numbers of students reside.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.