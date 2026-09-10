NPP national executive election: Here are the ballot positions

Aspirants contesting the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) National Executive Election have secured their respective positions on the ballot paper ahead of the October 3 polls.

The positions were determined through balloting held on Wednesday, September 9, for candidates contesting various national executive positions, including National Chairman, General Secretary, National Treasurer, National Organiser and Vice Chairperson.

The exercise was conducted as part of preparations for the election, with aspirants expressing satisfaction with the process.

While some described their assigned numbers as favourable, others said their ballot positions would inform aspects of their campaign strategies.

The final ballot positions are as follows:

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