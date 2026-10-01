Destruction of aspirants’ posters breaches democracy—Ashanti NPP Communications Director

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ashanti Regional Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Kerskin Opoku Owusu, has expressed concern over the alleged destruction of posters belonging to some NPP aspirants ahead of the party’s National Delegates Conference.
According to him, the development constitutes a breach of democratic principles and should be condemned by the appropriate authorities.
Speaking exclusively to Adom News reporter Kwadwo Obeng Mireku, Dr. Opoku Owusu alleged that some of those involved in the destruction of the posters are supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).
He cited a viral video in which, he alleged, the spokesperson for the Ashanti Regional Minister was seen destroying posters of an NPP aspirant.
“There was a viral video in which the Ashanti Regional Minister’s spokesperson was allegedly seen destroying posters of an NPP aspirant. Up to now, no authority has spoken against it. This is unfair and not how democracy should be practised,” he said.
Dr. Opoku Owusu cautioned NDC supporters against such acts, stressing that the NDC would also organise its internal elections and conferences in the future.
He warned that retaliatory actions could have negative consequences for the peace and stability of the country.
“If the President can trace the IP address of someone who allegedly insults him and have that person arrested, then the security agencies should also be able to identify and arrest those who are destroying posters on the streets,” he said.
He further warned that continued destruction of NPP aspirants’ posters, coupled with the failure of the authorities to address the issue, could lead to retaliation when it becomes the NDC’s turn to organise its internal elections.
He therefore called on the security agencies and other relevant authorities to intervene to prevent the situation from escalating.
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