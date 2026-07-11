Why wait for deaths and losses before a clean-up charade? – Egyapa Mercer questions gov’t

Former Member of Parliament for Sekondi, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, has criticised the government's response to recent flooding, questioning why authorities waited until lives were lost and businesses destroyed before embarking on what he described as a "clean-up charade."

Mr Mercer has accused the Mahama administration of failing to take proactive measures to prevent flooding, arguing that the government's response came only after lives had been lost and properties destroyed.

Speaking on JoyNews' Newsfile on Saturday, July 11, Mr Mercer said the government had ample warning ahead of the rainy season but failed to organise nationwide clean-up exercises or release funds to Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to desilt drains.

"We knew the rains were coming. The Anti-Flood Task Force did not do any national clean-up exercise. No monies were released to the assemblies to desilt these drains. If we were serious, why didn't we organise this national clean-up exercise in April or May before the rains came?" he questioned.

He criticised what he described as a reactive approach to disaster management, saying government officials only became visible after the devastation.

"Why wait for people to die, for businesses to suffer losses, and then embark on a charade, parading ministers of state, the Vice-President and the President to flood scenes?" he asked.

Mr Mercer described the recent flooding as "a clear case of blatant incompetence," arguing that President John Mahama had previously acknowledged that flood prevention was government's responsibility.

He recalled that, as the National Democratic Congress' presidential candidate in May 2024, Mahama blamed the then Akufo-Addo administration for failing to effectively manage flooding and pledged to implement measures to address the perennial problem.

According to Mr Mercer, those commitments were reinforced in the NDC's 2024 manifesto, which promised interventions including the construction of water retention ponds and reservoirs in flood-prone communities.

"Where are the water retention ponds that you promised? You said in your manifesto that you would construct water retention ponds and reservoirs in flood-prone communities to reduce perennial flooding. Eighteen months and two budgets after coming into office, where are they?" he asked.

Mr Mercer also rejected attempts to blame residents for the floods, insisting that engineering solutions, drainage management and waste disposal are responsibilities of government.

"How do we blame the people? Are the people the ones who are supposed to do the engineering? Are the people the ones who are supposed to manage waste collection and disposal in their communities?" he said.

He urged the government to acknowledge what he described as its shortcomings and implement practical measures to prevent future flooding rather than responding only after disasters occur.

His comments come in the aftermath of Monday's devastating floods, which followed a heavy downpour on June 29, 2026. The flooding, which severely affected Greater Accra and other parts of the country, claimed at least 12 lives, displaced thousands of residents, submerged homes and vehicles, disrupted businesses, and caused widespread traffic gridlock.

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