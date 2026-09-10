PBee releases new single ‘Lose My Mind’ featuring SIICIE today

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian artiste PBee of Grind Don’t Stop Records has released his latest single, “Lose My Mind,” featuring SIICIE, as he adds a fresh Afrobeats love song to his growing catalogue.
Released today, September 10, the song explores the intensity of being deeply in love, touching on vulnerability, emotional attachment and the fear of losing someone special.
“Lose My Mind” blends Ghanaian-English and Twi lyrics with warm, melodic production to create an infectious and feel-good Afrobeats sound, with PBee and SIICIE delivering a song centred on love and emotional connection.
The release is expected to further establish PBee’s musical identity while offering listeners a relatable take on the highs and insecurities that often come with deep romantic attachment.
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