Camidoh set to release new single ‘A Thing I Like’ featuring PBee

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian Afro-Pop artiste Camidoh is set to release his third single of 2026, titled “A Thing I Like”, featuring rising musician and label mate PBee.
The song is scheduled for worldwide release on June 10 and follows the success of his earlier singles, “Ride Solo” and “Phony”, which showcased different sides of his musical style.
According to the singer, the new track continues his exploration of love-themed music while blending contemporary Afrobeat influences with a distinctly Ghanaian sound.
Produced by Klasik Beats and mixed and mastered by Mr Groove, the song features a catchy hook and vibrant melodies designed to appeal to a broad audience.
A Thing I Like also pays tribute to Ghana’s musical heritage through the inclusion of an 11-second sample from “Eye Mo De Anaa”, a classic hit by pioneering Hiplife artiste Reggie Rockstone.
The fusion of nostalgic Hiplife elements with modern Afro-Pop creates what the artistes describe as a fresh and exciting sound that bridges generations of Ghanaian music.
PBee contributes his own distinctive style to the collaboration, complementing Camidoh’s vocals and highlighting the growing creative partnership within the TOPBÖY SOUND and GRIND DONT STOP camp.
The artistes say the record celebrates attraction, admiration and positive energy, while reinforcing Camidoh’s commitment to promoting Ghanaian music on the global stage and honouring the pioneers who helped shape the industry.
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