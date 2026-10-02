Gender Ministry launches 2026 National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Ho

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has launched the 2026 National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Ho, in the Volta Region, with a call for Ghanaians to prioritise early detection and prompt action in the fight against breast cancer.
The month-long campaign is being held under the theme, “Every Story is Unique, Every Journey Matters,” with the rallying call, “United for a Breast Cancer-Free Ghana: Early Detection, Early Action, Better Outcomes.”
The national launch, sensitisation and screening event was held at the GNAT Hall in Ho on Thursday, October 1, 2026.
It brought together health professionals, stakeholders, women’s groups and members of the public for education on breast cancer and free breast screening.
The Gender Ministry stressed the importance of early detection, saying it can significantly improve outcomes for people diagnosed with breast cancer.
The Ministry urged Ghanaians to take advantage of the sensitisation and screening activities being organised across the country throughout the month.
The campaign seeks to raise awareness about breast cancer, encourage regular screening and promote early action among women and the wider public.
The Ministry said collective efforts are needed to strengthen awareness and support the goal of reducing the impact of breast cancer in Ghana.
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