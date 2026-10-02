Central Regional Prisons Command launches Medicine and Equipment Bank

The Central Regional Command of the Ghana Prisons Service has launched a Medicine and Equipment Bank to mobilise medicines and medical supplies for prisons across the region.

The initiative was launched at Pempamsie Hotel in Cape Coast on September 30, 2026.

The Central Regional Commander, DDP Joseph Asabre, said the initiative was necessary to improve access to quality healthcare for inmates and prison officers.

He appealed to corporate organisations, philanthropists and other stakeholders to support the Bank with medicines and medical equipment.

“Access to quality healthcare should not end at the prison gate,” he said.

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of the Director-General of Prisons, Mrs Patience Baffoe-Bonnie, DOP Gloria Essandoh said the initiative formed part of efforts to reposition the Ghana Prisons Service through innovation and hope.

She said the Medicine and Equipment Bank would be anchored on three main pillars: availability and centralisation, accountability, and partnership and sustainability.

The initiative is expected to help address shortages of essential medicines and medical supplies while improving the Service’s capacity to respond to the healthcare needs of inmates and officers.

The ceremony, chaired by the Omanhene of the Abeadze Traditional Area, Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi VII, also featured performances by the Ankaful Prisons Complex Choir, Regimental Band and Jama group, alongside cultural displays.

Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi VII pledged to serve as an ambassador for the Think Prisons 360 Degrees initiative.

The event concluded with a fundraising exercise, which attracted donations and pledges from the Prisons Directorate, Regional Commanders, Officers-In-Charge, sister security services, the Cape Coast MCE, traditional leaders, serving and retired officers and other guests.

Also present were the Director of Health and Community Corrections, DOP Joana Fofo Tackie-Otoo; Director of Welfare and Inmates Treatment, DOP Millicent Owusu; Regional Commanders; Officers-In-Charge of prisons in the region; traditional leaders; representatives of sister security services; members of academia and other stakeholders.

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