Nigerian Correctional Service delegation visits Nsawam prisons to study rehabilitation programmes

A delegation from the Nigerian Correctional Service has visited Ghana's Nsawam Medium Security Prison and Nsawam Female Prison to understudy the operations and rehabilitation programmes of the Ghana Prisons Service.

The delegation, led by LC Cyrus, undertook the working visit as part of efforts to exchange correctional best practices and strengthen institutional collaboration between the two countries.

Welcoming the team, Eastern Regional Commander of the Ghana Prisons Service and Officer in Charge of the Nsawam Medium Security Prison, Patrick Thomas Seidu, briefed the visitors on the operational structure and management systems of the facility.

At the Nsawam Female Prison, the delegation toured the exhibition centre and rehabilitation facilities, where they observed a number of inmate development programmes aimed at reformation and reintegration.

The team was taken through vocational training activities, non-formal education programmes, ICT training, prison industries, and healthcare services available to inmates.

As part of the visit, members of the delegation purchased items produced by inmates in support of the rehabilitation initiatives undertaken by the Ghana Prisons Service.

The delegation also visited the Nsawam Prison Hospital, where Chief Superintendent of Prisons, Dr Lawrence Acheampong, briefed them on the structure of the Prisons Health Directorate and the healthcare delivery system within the Service.

The visit forms part of ongoing efforts by correctional institutions across Africa to share knowledge, improve prison administration, and strengthen rehabilitation systems in line with international standards.

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