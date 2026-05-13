NSA dismisses claims of food rationing at African Athletics Championships

Audio By Carbonatix
Deputy Director-General of the National Sports Authority, Veronica Commey, has addressed concerns over alleged food shortages at the ongoing African Senior Athletics Championships in Accra.
The concerns were raised after South African athlete Aiden Smith complained about athlete treatment and alleged rationing of food at their hostel.
Responding to the issue, Commey said organisers were surprised by the claims but assured that the matter is being handled.
“Personally, I was a little taken aback by the concerns over rationing of food. As organisers, we know there will be complaints,” she said.
She insisted there was enough food available after personally inspecting the athletes’ accommodation.
“I have personally visited the rooms and there is a lot of food available, so we do not know where that claim came from,” she stated.
The championships, which began on Tuesday, May 12, are being held at the University of Ghana Stadium and are scheduled to end on May 19, 2026
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