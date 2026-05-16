African Athletics Championships: Ghana’s women’s relay team makes history with bronze medal

Ghana women's relay team

Ghana’s young women’s 4x100m relay team clinched a historic bronze medal at the African Senior Athletics Championships on Saturday night.

The quartet of Gladys “Gaza” Boateng, Aisha “Odo Broni” Jafar, Janet Mensah and Janet Dakoa combined brilliantly to clock 44.85 seconds and secure third place in front of the home fans at the University of Ghana Stadium.

Nigeria won gold with a time of 42.94 seconds while Liberia claimed silver after finishing in 43.05 seconds.

The medal adds to Ghana’s growing tally at the championship, with the men’s 4x100m relay team also securing bronze in their final.

Earlier, Esther Ohenewa claimed silver in the women’s high jump, while Florence Agyekum secured bronze in the women’s 400m.

Alex Amankwah also added to Ghana’s medal haul with bronze in the men’s 800m.

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