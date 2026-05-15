Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s men’s 4x100m relay team claimed bronze at the African Athletics Championships after clocking 38.74 seconds in an electrifying final at the University of Ghana Stadium.
The Ghanaian quartet made up of Edwin Gadayi, Joseph-Paul Amoah, Ibrahim Fuseini and Abdul-Rasheed Saminu delivered a spirited performance in front of the home fans to secure a podium finish at #Accra2026.
Ivory Coast won gold with a time of 38.52 seconds while Nigeria finished second in 38.70 seconds, narrowly edging Ghana in a tightly contested race.
The relay bronze adds to Ghana’s four-medal haul at the championships, following Esther Ohenewa’s silver medal in the women’s high jump.
Florence Agyeman also secured bronze in the women’s 400m, while Alex Amankwah claimed bronze in the men’s 800m.
Latest Stories
-
African Athletics Championships: Ghana claims bronze in men’s 4×100 relay
32 minutes
-
Interior Minister declares May 27 public holiday for Eid-Ul-Adha
35 minutes
-
Former champions UEW beat UCC to win 9th Peeva Mini GUSA Games football title
45 minutes
-
Media urged to champion gender equity as Gender Ministry drives implementation of Affirmative Action Act
1 hour
-
Impact Makers submissions prove Ghana still has citizens committed to change – Judges Committee chair
1 hour
-
Ghana’s financial sector hits GH¢647bn milestone amid robust 6.0% economic growth in 2025
2 hours
-
Don’t admire wealth without asking how it was made – Asantehene advises youth
2 hours
-
Asantehene urges business leaders to embrace integrity and moral leadership at UPSA conclave
2 hours
-
JoyNews Impact Makers Awards has become a national movement for change – Fiifi Koomson
2 hours
-
Livestream: JoyNews Impact Makers Awards underway at Labadi Beach Hotel
2 hours
-
Ghanaian law researchers challenge constitutionality of Police powers granted to commissions of inquiry
2 hours
-
Chiefs aren’t just ceremonial figures, but strategic partners in governance – Mahama
2 hours
-
Ghana’s business community unites to plant 100,000 trees in Yendi
2 hours
-
Mahama calls for stronger community action against drug abuse, urges chiefs to target suppliers
2 hours
-
Government extends fuel price intervention to cushion consumers
3 hours