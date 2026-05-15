Athletics | National

African Athletics Championships: Ghana claims bronze in men’s 4×100 relay

Source: Razak Musbau  
  15 May 2026 8:39pm
Ghana relay team
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Ghana’s men’s 4x100m relay team claimed bronze at the African Athletics Championships after clocking 38.74 seconds in an electrifying final at the University of Ghana Stadium.

The Ghanaian quartet made up of Edwin Gadayi, Joseph-Paul Amoah, Ibrahim Fuseini and Abdul-Rasheed Saminu delivered a spirited performance in front of the home fans to secure a podium finish at #Accra2026.

Ivory Coast won gold with a time of 38.52 seconds while Nigeria finished second in 38.70 seconds, narrowly edging Ghana in a tightly contested race.

The relay bronze adds to Ghana’s four-medal haul at the championships, following Esther Ohenewa’s silver medal in the women’s high jump.

Florence Agyeman also secured bronze in the women’s 400m, while Alex Amankwah claimed bronze in the men’s 800m.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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