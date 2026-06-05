McDan Group founder Dr Daniel McKorley Honoured at Ghana CEO Summit

Gushegu MP and co-sponsor of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2025, Alhassan Sulemana Tampuli, has stated that same-sex marriage will be permitted in Ghana. He maintained that the country remains committed to upholding its cultural and family values.

Speaking at the 4th Inter-Parliamentary Conference on Family, Sovereignty and Values, he insisted that same-sex marriage has no place in Ghana.

Dr Daniel McKorley, renowned entrepreneur, philanthropist, Executive Chairman of the McDan Group and founder of Electrochem Ghana Limited, has been honoured at the 10th Ghana CEO Summit in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Ghana's industrial and economic development.

The award acknowledges Dr McKorley's transformational leadership in the country's salt industry through Electrochem Ghana Limited, the operator of Africa's largest salt mine, as well as his broader contribution to industrialisation, value addition and export-led growth.

The summit, which was attended by President John Dramani Mahama as Guest of Honour, brought together business leaders, policymakers and industry stakeholders to explore strategies for building globally competitive African enterprises and accelerating economic transformation across the continent.

Widely regarded as one of Ghana's foremost industrialists, Dr McKorley has consistently championed investments that promote economic growth, job creation and sustainable development.

Through McDan Aviation, he has played a pioneering role in Ghana's aviation industry, including the establishment of the country's first private jet terminal, helping to strengthen Ghana's position as a regional aviation hub.

In the logistics sector, McDan Shipping continues to facilitate trade and support the movement of goods across Africa, contributing significantly to regional commerce and connectivity.

Speaking during a panel discussion on the theme, "Building African Multinationals and Global Business Champions", Dr McKorley urged African businesses to remain resilient, think beyond their domestic markets and build institutions driven by strong systems rather than strong personalities.

He also called for greater support for indigenous enterprises to enable them to scale across the continent and compete effectively on the global stage.

Beyond his business achievements, Dr McKorley remains committed to nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs through the McDan Foundation, which supports mentorship, skills development and entrepreneurship initiatives aimed at empowering young Africans.

The award highlights Dr McKorley's significant contribution to Ghana's industrial transformation agenda and underscores the growing role of indigenous enterprises in driving sustainable economic growth and national development.

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