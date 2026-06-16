SeamlessHR backs Ghana’s digital transformation agenda at the 10th Ghana CEO Summit

SeamlessHR, Africa's leading HR and payroll technology company, reaffirmed its commitment to driving workplace transformation as a proud sponsor of the 10th Ghana CEO Summit, held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra. The summit convened over 100 chief executives, policymakers, investors, and industry leaders under the theme: "Accelerating Ghana's Economic Transformation: Driving Bold Reforms through Leadership, Technology, and Industrialisation for Sustainable Growth."

Conversations across the summit focused on economic resilience, innovation, and private-sector growth; SeamlessHR showcased how technology-enabled workforce management is helping organisations build productive, agile, and future-ready teams.

In a keynote address, the President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, described the Ghana CEO Summit as a strategic platform where ideas are shaped, policy directives are influenced, and confidence between government and the private sector is built.

Touching on the 24-hour economy policy, President Mahama explained that the policy seeks to utilise productive capacities more efficiently and with a clear objective to help businesses in Ghana grow, create quality jobs and maximise resources. Adding that CEOs will determine the success of the 24-hour economy agenda by committing capital into the economy. He assured business leaders to be confident, and that Ghana's business environment will remain clear, transparent and supportive of long-term investments.

On technology, he said: “Technology must support the transformation of the 24-hour economy agenda in practical, inclusive ways. Technology must therefore widen opportunity and not deepen exclusion.”

Speaking on the President's call for technology-driven transformation, Hackman Dabantib, Senior Sales Manager, SeamlessHR, noted that the success of Ghana's proposed 24-hour economy agenda will depend not only on infrastructure and policy reforms but also on how effectively organisations leverage technology to manage their workforce.

"The President's vision for a 24-hour economy presents a significant opportunity for businesses to expand productivity, create jobs, and drive economic growth. However, sustaining round-the-clock operations requires modern systems that enable organisations to effectively manage shifts, monitor performance, automate workforce processes, and make data-driven decisions. Technology will be a critical enabler of this transformation."

Dabantib added that digital workforce solutions such as SeamlessHR help organisations build the operational efficiency and workforce visibility needed to support continuous business operations. "As businesses prepare for a more dynamic and productive economy, investing in technology that empowers people and improves workforce management will be essential. The organisations that successfully embrace digital transformation today will be best positioned to thrive in Ghana's 24-hour economy tomorrow."

For SeamlessHR, the company's participation aligned with the event's emphasis on leadership, innovation, and digital transformation. At its exhibition booth, SeamlessHR demonstrated how its integrated HR, payroll, performance management, and recruitment solutions are helping organisations streamline people operations, improve productivity, and make data-driven workforce decisions.

As Ghana pursues bold reforms and economic transformation, SeamlessHR remains committed to empowering organisations with the tools they need to unlock workforce potential, drive operational excellence, and contribute meaningfully to the country's growth agenda.

About SeamlessHR

SeamlessHR is Africa’s leading payroll and HR technology company, focused on helping businesses manage their entire HR and Payroll lifecycle from hire to retirement, with cutting-edge technology solutions.

With over 1,500 medium to large enterprises across over 20 countries, the company has offices in Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya and recently commenced operations in Botswana. The company recently raised $10 million in a Series A round of funding to double down on its impressive pan-African expansion and build a new embedded finance product.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.