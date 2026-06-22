McDan’s compassion fuels a new generation of entrepreneurs for Ghana and Africa

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) SRC, in collaboration with D-Hub, successfully hosted the McDan Business Sense Challenge as part of this year’s SRC Week celebrations, providing a platform for student entrepreneurs to showcase innovative business ideas and compete for startup funding.

Ten student-led enterprises pitched their concepts before a distinguished panel of academic and industry judges. The competing ventures included Asana Delight, Takacycle Innovations, Roommate Link, Premier Agrihub, CocoCraft, DH Netlink, Sabric Production, Abijah Cosmetics, Asarion Marketplace, and Awintema Golden Soup. Their presentations reflected creativity, innovation, and a strong desire to contribute to national development through entrepreneurship.

The judging panel comprised UCC lecturers Dr Rosemond Godbless Dadzie, Dr Edmond Yeboah Nyamah, and Dr Charles Hackman Kwamena Essel. They were joined by members of the McDan delegation, including Prophet Prakash Pyne, Nana Ama Amoah, Yvonne Ohui McCarthy, and Mr Lawson Tornyi of ABSA Bank.

Despite a heavy downpour that delayed the arrival of the McDan delegation, students filled the NEC Auditorium and patiently waited for hours. The event, originally scheduled for 12 noon, eventually commenced around 4 p.m. and ended at approximately 10 p.m. The determination of the students deeply impressed the guest speaker, Dr Daniel McKorley.

Addressing the packed auditorium, the Executive Chairman of the McDan Group praised the resilience and commitment of the students, describing their perseverance as evidence that Ghana’s future remains bright. He noted that such determination and discipline are essential ingredients for entrepreneurial success.

At the end of the competition, Takacycle Innovations emerged as the overall winner and received GHS 20,000 to support the growth of its waste management business. CocoCraft secured the first runner-up position with GHS 10,000, while Asana Delight received GHS 7,000 as second runner-up. Sabric Production was awarded GHS 3,000 as third runner-up.

The evening’s most memorable moment, however, came when Dr McKorley extended special recognition to Awintema Golden Soup, whose team leader is a visually impaired student. Moved by her confidence, determination, and entrepreneurial spirit, he pledged a special sponsorship package to support her business journey.

The gesture drew loud applause and underscored Dr McKorley’s long-standing commitment to empowering young people beyond conventional competition and reward structures. It was a powerful reminder that entrepreneurship thrives not only on capital but also on encouragement, inclusion, and belief in human potential.

The event was further enriched by musical performances from hiplife duo This Kid & J-Hova and an appearance by the Casford Jamma Group.

As Ghana and Africa continue to seek sustainable solutions to youth unemployment and economic transformation, initiatives such as the McDan Business Sense Challenge demonstrate the vital role of private-sector leadership in nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Through both his financial support and compassionate outreach, Dr Daniel McKorley reaffirmed his belief that investing in young people remains one of the surest pathways to building a prosperous future for Ghana and the African continent.

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