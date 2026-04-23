CEOs must act boldly as Ghana faces a defining economic moment – McDan

Audio By Carbonatix
Executive Chairman of the McDan Group, Daniel McKorley, says Ghana’s business leaders must respond boldly to the country’s current economic moment, describing the period as one of recovery, repositioning and urgent decision-making.
Speaking at the launch of the 10th Ghana CEO Summit in Accra, Mr. McKorley said Ghana’s economy is at a critical stage and that leadership from the private sector will be essential if the country is to fully seize emerging opportunities.
“Ghana’s economy is at a critical point, as we navigate a period of recovery and repositioning.” he said.
He described Ghana as one of West Africa’s most attractive investment destinations, citing its population, growing middle class and access to the wider African market through continental trade integration.
“At the same time, there are strong opportunities. Ghana remains one of them, West Africa’s most attractive investment destination, with a population of over 30 million people, growing middle class, and strategic access to the African market,” he said.
But he stressed that opportunity alone would not be enough. He called on chief executives to lead with courage, resilience and integrity.
“To fully benefit from this opportunity, we must act. We must act local and think global. We have to be bold as CEOs. We have to be resilient and act with integrity,” he said.
Mr. McKorley also warned that the global business environment is likely to become even more difficult, and urged Ghanaian companies to prepare for harder times ahead rather than waiting passively for conditions to improve.
“The world is not going to be any sweeter or better. Things are going to be tough and tougher,” he said. “The world is moving faster than we think.”
He said that is precisely why platforms like the Ghana CEO Summit matter, not simply as networking events, but as spaces to generate action, partnerships and practical solutions.
“They do not only bring people together. They bring ideas, partnership, and action,” he said, adding that the summit’s tagline, From Vision to Action, is “exactly what Ghana needs at this moment.”
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