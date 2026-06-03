Ghana Reference Rate drops for June marginally to 10.02%, interest rates set to reduce further

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Ghana Reference Rate (GRR) for June 2026 has dropped marginally to 10.02%, down from 10.03% in May.
The figure is based on JOYBUSINESS calculations using the formula adopted by industry players in determining the Ghana Reference Rate each month.
The GRR is the key benchmark used by commercial banks in pricing loans in Ghana.
The decline could lead to a marginal reduction in lending rates for loans negotiated between June 3, 2026 and July 3, 2026.
Reasons
The marginal decline in the reference can be linked to the slight decrease in the 91-day Treasury bill rate from 4.92% to 4.91%.
The rate is also coming down despite the fact that the Bank of Ghana is maintaining its policy rate at 14 percent and also the marginal uptick in the inter-bank rate from 10.07% to 10.25%
This is because many market analysts had thought that the June Ghana Reference Rate could have gone up or remained unchanged, due to developments with the policy rate and interbank rates.
JOYBUSINESS based its calculation on three key variables — Treasury bill rates, the interbank rate and the monetary policy rate
Impact
The latest adjustment is expected to trigger another round of lending rate cuts by commercial banks.
Borrowers on fixed-rate facilities may not benefit immediately.
However, customers whose loans are linked to variable rates could see a slight reduction in borrowing costs.
Customers with strong credit profiles may also be able to secure loans at single-digit rates.
Checks by JOYBUSINESS indicate that some banks are already offering facilities at the Ghana Reference Rate minus five percentage points to their most creditworthy clients.
Chief Executive of the Ghana Association of Banks, John Awuah, in a recent interview on PM EXPRESS, noted that some commercial banks are already offering single-digit interest rates.
Background
The Ghana Reference Rate serves as the benchmark for loan pricing across the banking sector.
The latest decline comes at a time when businesses continue to face tight credit conditions, largely due to liquidity management measures aimed at controlling inflation and stabilising the economy.
The GRR has been on a downward path in recent months. It fell from 15.58% in January to 14.58% in February, then to 11.71% in March 2026, before declining further to 10.06% in April.
It dropped to 10.03 in May and is now 10.02% in June 2026.
In December 2025, the rate dropped to 15.9% following a 350-basis-point cut in the policy rate to 18%, alongside a slight decline in Treasury bill rates.
In November 2025, however, the GRR rose slightly to 17.96% from 17.86%, driven by increases in Treasury bill and interbank rates.
Overall, the rate trended lower through 2025, falling from 29.72% in January to 19.67% by August.
The Ghana Reference Rate was introduced in 2017 by the Bank of Ghana in collaboration with the Ghana Association of Banks as a transparent benchmark for determining lending rates.
It replaced the previous base-rate model to promote consistency and fairness in loan pricing.
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