ShineYourEye campaign reaches Tamale as GAB intensifies anti-fraud education

The Ghana Association of Banks (GAB) has successfully held the first regional roadshow under its nationwide #ShineYourEye Anti-Fraud Campaign, taking public education on fraud prevention directly to communities in the Tamale Metropolis.

The roadshow forms part of GAB’s five-month nationwide public education initiative aimed at equipping Ghanaians with the knowledge and practical tools to identify, prevent and report fraudulent activities within the banking industry, as efforts intensify to combat the growing threat of financial fraud.

Beginning at Tamale Jubilee Park, the three-hour float passed through major communities, including Lamashegu, Tamale Central Market, Zogbeli and Abuabo Market, before returning to the park. Along the route, campaign teams engaged residents, traders, transport operators and commuters through direct interactions, educating them on common social engineering fraud schemes such as identity theft, phishing and ATM fraud, among others.

Participants were also educated on how to recognise suspicious activities and the steps they can take to protect themselves from becoming victims of financial crime.

The exercise brought together 16 branches of GAB member banks operating within the Tamale Metropolis. The roadshow also received support from key stakeholders, including the Tamale Metropolitan Coordinating Director, the Presiding Member of the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly, the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana National Ambulance Service.

Addressing the event, Collins Boamah, Head of Regulatory, Ethics, Forensics and Special Duties at the Ghana Association of Banks, emphasised the importance of public education in tackling the growing threat of fraud.

“Fraud remains one of the greatest threats to the security of our financial system, and public awareness is one of our strongest tools in combating it. Today’s roadshow demonstrates our collective commitment to taking this education directly to the people.

"By engaging residents in their communities, answering questions and sharing practical ways to identify and prevent fraud, we are empowering every Ghanaian to become the first line of defence against fraud. We encourage everyone to remain vigilant because preventing fraud is a shared responsibility,” he said.

The #ShineYourEye Anti-Fraud Campaign was launched in response to the increasing sophistication of fraud, particularly social engineering scams that manipulate victims into voluntarily disclosing sensitive banking information.

Through a coordinated multi-stakeholder approach, the campaign seeks to strengthen consumer awareness, reduce fraud incidence, restore confidence in digital financial services and encourage the prompt reporting of fraudulent activity.

A central message of the campaign is that banks will never ask customers to disclose their PIN, password or One-Time Password (OTP).

Following the successful Tamale activation, the campaign will continue its regional public education efforts, with the next roadshow scheduled to take place in Kumasi on 25 July 2026, as GAB and its 24 member banks deepen engagement with communities across the country.

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