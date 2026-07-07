Five arrested over alleged unlawful detention and extortion in Tamale

Audio By Carbonatix
Police in the Northern Region capital, Tamale, have arrested five men accused of unlawfully detaining a man, seizing his property, and demanding money in exchange.
A statement issued by the police said the Northern Regional Special Operations Team, known as Red Maria, made the arrests following a complaint from the alleged victim, who said the incident began in the Aboabo community of Tamale and extended to Kalpohin.
According to the complainant, the five suspects arrested him without lawful authority and took him to their base in Aboabo.
He alleged they then seized items from his room, including a mobile phone, a Yamaha motorbike, five sachets of suspected tramadol, and about GH¢28,000.00 in cash.
The man said he was released the following morning, but the suspects later demanded a further GH¢15,000.00 before they would return his motorbike.
Acting on the report, the Red Maria team tracked and arrested the five suspects. During the operation, officers recovered the complainant’s Yamaha motorbike, GH¢12,273.00 in cash, and five sachets of suspected 250mg tramadol.
Police said the suspects and all recovered exhibits have been handed over to the Criminal Investigations Department for further investigation.
The CID is expected to charge the suspects after investigations are completed.
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