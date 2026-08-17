Movies

Black Star International Film Festival unveils 2026 key art

Source: Kwame Dadzie  
  17 August 2026 5:47pm
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The Black Star International Film Festival has unveiled its 2026 key art ahead of its September edition in Kumasi.

The artwork, created by Leti Arts, imagines the future of cinema, where African stories, people, cultures and possibilities are projected outward into the world.

It reflects a cinema that builds audiences at home while travelling confidently across borders, embraces new technology and the possibilities it creates, and recognises the many people, professions and creative minds it takes to bring a story to life.

These ideas sit at the heart of BSIFF 2026.

From Local Language Cinema and Building African Audiences to Mental Health for Creatives and AI & the Future of African Storytelling, this year’s edition is aimed at building a stronger, more connected African film industry.

The festival will take place at Golden Eagle Cinemas in Kumasi from 24 to 27 September 2026.

The Black Star International Film Festival (BSIFF) is a Ghanaian film festival founded in 2015 by filmmaker Juliet Asante.

The festival promotes African cinema and provides a platform for filmmakers, producers, actors and other industry professionals to showcase their work, exchange ideas, build networks and explore opportunities within the film industry.

BSIFF features film screenings, workshops, industry discussions, networking sessions and awards, with a focus on developing filmmakers and strengthening the business of film in Africa.

The festival also seeks to encourage greater appreciation for African stories among local audiences while connecting African filmmakers with the international film community.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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