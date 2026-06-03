Kwame Sowu: The normalisation of dysfunction

Kwame Sowu Jnr., the writer

One of the greatest obstacles to progress is the normalisation of dysfunction.

This occurs when people become so accustomed to poor conditions that they stop questioning them. The abnormal becomes normal. The unacceptable becomes acceptable. Instead of demanding solutions, society learns to live with problems.

The irony is that in such environments, those who complain, question, or demand better are often seen as the odd ones. The citizen who questions poor roads is labelled troublesome. The entrepreneur who points out inefficiency is considered impatient. The employee who highlights waste is viewed as difficult. The person demanding higher standards becomes the problem rather than the poor standards themselves.

There is a popular saying: "Never underestimate the power of stupid people in large numbers." Harsh as it may sound, it contains an uncomfortable truth. When large numbers of people collectively accept poor standards, defend obvious dysfunction, or ridicule those calling for improvement, they become a powerful force against progress. Dysfunction becomes entrenched not because it works, but because enough people have become comfortable with it.

We see this in everyday life. A vehicle with flashing lights appears and motorists automatically give way, often without asking whether the situation genuinely warrants such privilege. The behaviour has become so familiar that few pause to question it. This is how dysfunction survives: people stop examining practices that should be examined.

Over time, society shifts from solving problems to managing them. Citizens become experts at coping rather than improving. Excuses become more common than solutions. Adaptation replaces ambition.

The greatest danger is that dysfunction becomes self-protecting. Anyone who challenges it is accused of negativity, pessimism, arrogance, or unrealistic expectations. Yet every major improvement in history began with people who refused to accept prevailing conditions. Progress has always depended on individuals who were unwilling to settle for "this is how things are."

A society should worry when those demanding excellence are considered strange while those tolerating mediocrity are considered reasonable.

There is a significant difference between patience and acceptance. Patience allows time for solutions. Acceptance convinces people that solutions are unnecessary.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.