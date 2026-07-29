Universities must stop selling degrees and start selling purpose

Kwame Sowu Jnr., the writer

One of Ghana's greatest paradoxes is that we have thousands of graduates every year while employers continue to complain about skills shortages. At the same time, we import skilled labour for sectors where our own universities have been producing graduates for decades. Something is clearly wrong.

The problem is not simply the number of graduates. It is how we guide students into courses, how we structure those courses, and how we connect them to the country's economic needs.

Most students entering university know very little about the real economic value of the courses they choose. Many select programmes because of prestige, family influence, cut off points or simply because they have gained admission. Very few make decisions based on where jobs exist, where businesses can be created, or where Ghana faces critical manpower shortages.

This is a national planning failure.

Ghana needs a comprehensive Courses Marketing and Advocacy System. Every secondary school student should have access to clear, engaging information explaining what every university course actually does, the industries it serves, employment prospects, entrepreneurial opportunities, expected future demand and its contribution to national development. Scholarship decisions should also be linked to sectors where the country urgently needs skilled professionals.

A student choosing Archaeology, Museology, Fisheries, Forestry, Surveying or Statistics should understand not only the academic content but also the economic opportunities these disciplines create. Many courses are mocked simply because society has never been taught their value. That is not the fault of the courses. It is the failure of our educational system to explain them.

The second reform is even more fundamental.

Many university programmes remain unnecessarily broad. Students spend years studying subjects they may never use professionally before specialising late in their academic journey. This delays entry into the workforce and often produces graduates with broad but shallow knowledge.

Take Civil Engineering.

Instead of requiring every student to study every branch before specialising, why not create distinct undergraduate programmes such as Housing Engineering, Highway Engineering and Water Infrastructure Engineering? Students would begin specialising from day one, graduate with deeper expertise and enter the workforce earlier to solve pressing national problems.

The world is becoming increasingly specialised. Our universities should reflect that reality.

This does not mean abandoning interdisciplinary learning. It means ensuring that graduates leave university with expertise that is immediately useful to society while still possessing sufficient foundational knowledge.

Universities should no longer measure success only by enrolment numbers and graduation rates. They should also measure how many graduates find employment quickly, start businesses, solve national problems and reduce Ghana's dependence on imported expertise.

Education is not merely about obtaining a degree. It is about building a nation.

When students understand the purpose and economic value of their chosen fields from the first day they enter university, they become more motivated, more innovative and more likely to contribute meaningfully to society.

Ghana does not need more confused graduates. It needs graduates who understand why they are studying, whom they are serving and how their knowledge will help build the nation.

Perhaps it is time to stop asking only, "Which university did you attend?" and begin asking a more important question: "Which national problem are you being trained to solve?"

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.