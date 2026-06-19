Tradition must serve people, not prevent progress

Kwame Sowu Jnr., the writer

Culture and tradition are important. They give communities identity, continuity and a sense of belonging. They connect us to our ancestors and preserve stories that would otherwise disappear. They deserve respect.

But let us be honest. Every tradition we celebrate today was once a new idea created by human beings responding to the realities of their time. Traditions did not fall from the sky. They evolved.

That is why today's custodians of culture, chiefs, elders and traditional authorities, must have the courage to preserve what is valuable while modifying what no longer serves society.

Recently, I offered to assist a community to pave the path leading to a beautiful waterfall. The objective was simple: improve access, attract more tourists, create jobs, increase incomes and generate economic activity for local people.

The proposal was rejected on the grounds of tradition.

This is exactly the kind of thinking that keeps communities poor while opportunities pass them by.

Ironically, the same defenders of "tradition" no longer travel on foot to Accra, Ho or Kumasi. They do not ride horses to meetings. They use mobile phones instead of talking drums. They drive modern vehicles instead of walking for days. They have embraced change everywhere it benefits them personally, yet suddenly become guardians of ancient purity when development arrives at their doorstep.

Culture should not become a museum exhibit that traps communities in economic stagnation.

There is a difference between preserving heritage and preserving hardship.

Let the sacred groves remain sacred. Let the festivals remain celebrated. Let the stories be told and the customs remembered. But when a road, a school, a clinic, a tourist site or a source of jobs can improve lives, tradition should adapt, not obstruct.

The purpose of culture is to help a people thrive, not to prevent them from progressing.

Any tradition that cannot improve the lives of its people eventually becomes a monument to nostalgia rather than a tool for development.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.