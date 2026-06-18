The Company they used to ignore

Kwame Sowu Jnr., the writer

There was a time when many people in Ghana's beverage industry barely took Kasapreko seriously.

When I joined Accra Brewery in 1997, Kasapreko was regarded as a small local player with modest ambitions and rudimentary operations. In many retail outlets, if a brewery sales representative arrived while a Kasapreko representative was already there, the outlet owner often gave priority to the brewery representative. Such was the hierarchy of the day.

The breweries were the giants. Kasapreko was the outsider.

Yet history has a habit of embarrassing those who confuse present status with future potential.

While others took comfort in their size, heritage and market dominance, Kasapreko kept moving. It improved its products. It strengthened distribution. It invested in manufacturing. It learned. It adapted. It expanded.

The numbers tell a remarkable story.

In 2021, Kasapreko PLC recorded revenue of approximately GH¢945 million. Accra Brewery PLC reported turnover of about GH¢588 million. That alone was enough to surprise many industry observers. Yet the story did not end there.

By 2025, Kasapreko's turnover had surged to approximately GH¢3.5 billion, transforming it into one of Ghana's most significant indigenous manufacturing companies. The company recently listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange and attracted massive investor interest, with the offer heavily oversubscribed. The market had delivered its verdict. Investors were no longer buying into a promise. They were buying into a proven record of execution.

Consider what this means. Ghana once had four breweries. Today, only two remain. The company that many once regarded as an industry afterthought has grown into a business whose revenues exceed those of the two surviving breweries combined.

This is not merely a business story. It is a lesson in how success is created.

Many organisations spend too much time admiring their current position and too little time preparing for future competition. They assume market leadership is permanent. They mistake reputation for capability. They believe that because they are ahead today, they will remain ahead tomorrow.

Markets do not reward history. They reward performance.

The Kasapreko story demonstrates that persistence can defeat prestige. Agility can defeat size. Hunger can defeat comfort. Companies that continuously improve eventually force the market to take notice, whether competitors approve or not.

The lesson extends beyond business. Political parties, public institutions and even individuals should pay attention. The organisations that eventually overtake others are rarely the ones receiving the most applause at the beginning. They are often the ones quietly fixing weaknesses, building capacity and learning faster than everyone else.

The danger in life is not being small. The danger is believing that today's advantages guarantee tomorrow's success.

Kasapreko's rise is a reminder that being underestimated can be a temporary condition. Remaining underestimated after decades of steady progress is impossible.

Eventually, performance settles the argument.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.