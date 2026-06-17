NPRA CEO: Public listing is a partnership with investors

Chris Boadi-Mensah

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA), Chris Boadi-Mensah, has stated that companies seeking to access capital through public markets must understand that listing on the stock exchange represents a long-term partnership with investors rather than merely a fundraising exercise.

Speaking on Monday, June 15, 2026, during the listing ceremony of Kasapreko PLC on the Ghana Stock Exchange, Mr. Boadi-Mensah stressed the need for Ghanaian businesses to adopt investor-friendly ownership and governance structures capable of attracting institutional capital.

Addressing stakeholders at the event, the NPRA CEO explained that pension funds and other institutional investors are generally more interested in companies that demonstrate transparency, accountability and a willingness to share ownership meaningfully with the public.

According to him, the success of public listings around the world has often depended on the readiness of founders and existing shareholders to create broad ownership opportunities for investors.

He noted that companies with narrow ownership structures and limited free float arrangements frequently struggle to generate sufficient market liquidity and investor participation.

Mr. Boadi-Mensah explained that broad free float arrangements enhance liquidity and improve price discovery on the stock exchange, making listed companies more attractive to institutional investors.

“A sufficiently broad free float not only enhances liquidity and price discovery but also provides institutional investors with the confidence that they can participate meaningfully in the growth journey of the company,” he stated.

He added that businesses which embrace broad-based ownership and strong governance principles are more likely to attract long-term capital and establish enduring relationships with investors.

The NPRA CEO observed that Ghana’s growing pension sector provides an important opportunity for local businesses seeking sustainable financing for expansion and innovation.

He disclosed that Ghana’s pension assets under management had grown considerably to GH¢120 billion by the end of the first quarter of 2026, creating a substantial pool of domestic capital available for productive investments.

Mr. Boadi-Mensah stated that the NPRA remains committed to promoting investment diversification within the pension industry while encouraging greater participation in Ghana’s capital market.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.