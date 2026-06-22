Deloitte: We will help businesses, workers reshape pension thinking and secure their future

Deloitte Ghana has indicated its readiness to help businesses and workers to reshape their perspectives on pensions, build confidence, and ultimately empower them alike to take deliberate steps toward securing their future—starting today.

Speaking at a webinar on the theme "Securing Tomorrow Today," Gloria Boye-Doku, Partner, Tax and Legal, said “the future is not an event that simply happens to us. Rather, it is shaped by the decisions, investments, and commitments we make today”.

She pointed out that the quality of the future is shaped by the depth of understanding today and the actions taken to secure the future.

“The reality is that social security and compliance affect every stage of our professional lives. They influence how we prepare for retirement, how organizations fulfil their obligations to employees, and how businesses build trust, resilience, and long-term sustainability”.

“As Ghana's business environment continues to evolve, employees are becoming more interested in understanding how social security systems work, what benefits they are entitled to, and how today's contributions can provide protection and security for tomorrow”, Gloria added.

Securing Future is an Active Responsibility

In concluding, Mrs. Boye-Doku, said the discussion has clearly underscored one important reality: securing tomorrow is not a passive ambition—it is an active responsibility.

“It requires deliberate action from all stakeholders—regulators, fund managers, employers, and employees alike”.

She urged businesses to strengthen their compliance frameworks, prioritize governance, and ensure that pension contributions are not treated as a routine obligation, but as a critical component of employee well-being and organizational responsibility.

For individuals, particularly young professionals, she alluded that the takeaway is equally important, urging them not to defer their financial future. “Engage actively with your pension contributions, seek clarity, and make informed decisions today that will secure your tomorrow”.

For policymakers and regulators, she implored them to continue the collaboration, innovation, and transparency, saying, they will remain key in driving confidence and long-term sustainability within the system.

Ghana’s Pension Scheme Ranked Favourably

The Director General of SSNIT, Kwesi Afreh Biney, for his part, said Ghana’s pension scheme is doing very well as it ranked favourably globally.

According to him, SSNIT is doing something right as it is extending pension to the informal economy aggressively.

“Ghana's 60% guaranteed pension right, that is if you do for 20 months and above, compares very, very favourably with the global numbers. The OECD [Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development] numbers today are just a little above 52%. EU [European Union] on average is around 54%. There are countries like The Netherlands and the likes that are above 80%. But if you take the European Union average, it's around 54%. We [Ghana] are actually better than the United Kingdom. We are better than Germany. We are better than the USA in terms of the guaranteed pension rights”.

On the need to boost the informal sector economy’s contribution, Mr. Biney said SSNIT is developing an additional plan to complement existing strategies to help easily penetrate the sector, made up of 80% of the working population.

The webinar provided an opportunity for participants to deepen their understanding of Ghana's social security and compliance landscape, explore emerging developments, address common challenges, and identify practical actions that can help both employers and employees make informed decisions.

The speakers cut across the pension industry, including representatives of the National Pensions and Regulatory Authority (NPRA) and SSNIT.

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