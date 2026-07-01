SSNIT honours Ghana’s oldest female pensioner in Wa, unveils telehealth benefits

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), in collaboration with the National Pensioners Association (NPA), has celebrated the 100th birthday of Ima Zenabu Dagomba, officially recognised as Ghana's oldest female pensioner.

In a deliberate effort to bring its services closer to the people, a high-level SSNIT delegation visited the centenarian at her residence in Wa Kabanye to mark the milestone.

The occasion was marked by music, food and drinks, and culminated in Madam Dagomba cutting her birthday cake with the assistance of SSNIT officials.

To honour her decades of association with the pension scheme, SSNIT presented the centenarian with a loaded hamper, while executives of the National Pensioners Association presented her with the association's official cloth.

In his welcome address, the Tamale Area Manager of SSNIT, Seth Kpakpa Quartey, commended Madam Dagomba for her commitment to the pension scheme, noting that she has enjoyed a secure and dignified retirement for more than three decades.

"My message to the self-employed, traders, farmers and all workers in the Upper West Region is simple: do not leave your future to chance," Quartey urged. "If Madam Zenabu Dagomba can stand strong and enjoy the fruit of her labour several decades after retirement, then you too can do it."

The celebration also served as a platform for SSNIT to announce new initiatives aimed at improving the welfare of both active contributors and pensioners.

Deputy Director-General for Operations and Benefits, Adam Sulley, revealed the imminent rollout of the Member Value Programme, which will include a comprehensive telehealth service developed in partnership with Trust Hospital and the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

Acknowledging that access to healthcare remains a major concern for the elderly, Sulley explained that the initiative will enable pensioners to consult medical professionals remotely.

"If you are ageing and your health is failing you, that is not a good signal," Sulley said. "If you are not feeling well, a doctor's consultation is just a phone call away. Simply call a doctor, and the doctor will attend to your needs."

He added that holding the celebration at a pensioner's home instead of a corporate venue was intended to demonstrate the practical benefits of the pension scheme to the wider community.

"All the people you see here today, the majority of them in the informal sector, are beginning to see what SSNIT can do," he said, stressing that the long-term sustainability of the pension scheme depends significantly on increased enrolment from the informal sector.

Speaking in her local dialect, Madam Dagomba, who worked as a cook at the Wa Municipal Hospital before retiring on January 31, 1992, expressed profound gratitude to SSNIT for the honour.

She has been receiving her pension since March 1993 and has now spent an impressive 33 years and four months as a beneficiary of the Trust.

However, the centenarian used the occasion to appeal to SSNIT for housing assistance, explaining that she currently pays rent on two separate houses to accommodate herself and members of her extended family.

Despite her accommodation challenges, Madam Dagomba encouraged workers who have not yet joined the SSNIT scheme to register without delay.

She said her decision to contribute during her working years has enabled her to receive a regular monthly pension, which continues to sustain her in retirement.

Upper West Regional Treasurer of the National Pensioners Association, Victoria Dohoro Dangori, delivered a message of solidarity on behalf of the Regional Secretary, James Kwabena Natia.

"Your centenary is a rare blessing and a testament to God's grace, resilience and a life well lived," Dangori said. "This well-deserved recognition celebrates not only your longevity but also your enduring place in the SSNIT family."

Speaking on behalf of the family, Yussif Adam expressed profound appreciation to SSNIT for honouring Madam Dagomba.

Flanked by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, he thanked the delegation for making the celebration memorable.

"It is our hope that God grants each of us long life, good health and a peaceful home so that we may attain our mother's age," Adam said.

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