Murder suspect dies in hospital after leading police to alleged burial site

A key suspect in the murder and disappearance of two youths from Kandeu has died at the Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Hospital in Wa after complaining of a severe headache while in police custody.

The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Abu Tijani, also known as “Master-One,” was described by police as the youth leader of Wechau.

He was arrested on Saturday, July 25, after months on the police wanted list.

According to the Upper West Regional Police Command, Tijani had been evading arrest since May 11, 2026.

Police said he resisted arrest when he was finally apprehended, injuring two officers before he was overpowered.

Investigators said Tijani admitted during interrogation to his involvement in the November 23, 2025 murder of the two youths from Kandeu.

According to police, he told investigators the victims were initially buried in Wechau before their bodies were exhumed and reburied across the Black Volta River in Burkina Faso to avoid detection.

Police said the suspect later led investigators to the original burial site, about three kilometres west of Wechau towards the Black Volta. The area was excavated, but no human remains were found, consistent with his claim that the bodies had been moved days after the initial burial.

The Regional Police Command said the suspect fell ill on Monday while being escorted to Nakore to help identify an alleged accomplice.

According to police, he complained of a severe headache while in the police vehicle and was immediately rushed to the SDA Hospital in Wa at about 1:00 p.m. for treatment.

He was pronounced dead at 4:37 p.m. despite efforts by medical personnel. His body has since been deposited at the Upper West Regional Hospital mortuary pending preservation and an autopsy.

Following the incident, the Upper West Regional Police Commander, DCOP Francis Yiribaare, led a delegation to meet the Paramount Chief of Wechau and the suspect’s family to convey the condolences of the Inspector-General of Police.

The Regional Commander briefed them on the circumstances leading to the suspect’s death and appealed to residents to remain calm.

“The Police Professional Standards Bureau has commenced a transparent and thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the suspect’s death,” he said.

At the request of the family, police escorted relatives to the Regional Hospital mortuary to identify and inspect the body.

The Police Command has urged the public to avoid speculation and allow due process to take its course as investigations continue into both the murder case and the circumstances surrounding the suspect’s death.

The two youths from Kandeu were reported missing before their murders were confirmed on November 23, 2025. Their bodies have yet to be recovered.

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