President Donald Trump said late on Tuesday his meetings with Ukrainian ​President Volodymyr Zelensky and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were positive.

Here ‌are details and quotes:

Netanyahu and Zelenskiy were in Washington to attend a memorial service for Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican who died earlier this ​month and was an influential advocate for Israel and Ukraine.

In separate ​short posts on Truth Social, Trump said he discussed ⁠various topics with them, without giving specifics.

"Had a very good ​meeting! Obviously, many important subjects were discussed," Trump wrote on meeting ​Netanyahu.

Trump voiced irritation with Netanyahu ahead of the meeting, complaining that details of Netanyahu's planned talking points on Iran had surfaced publicly.

The U.S. and ​Israel attacked Iran on February 28. Tehran responded with its own ​strikes on Israel and Gulf states that host U.S. bases.

U.S.-Israeli strikes on ‌Iran ⁠and Israeli attacks on Lebanon have since killed thousands and displaced millions.

The meeting also came as the Gaza ceasefire has been repeatedly violated since it began in October.

Nearly 1,200 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed ​in Israeli attacks ​since then, according ⁠to Gaza health officials. Israel says four of its soldiers have been killed by militants ​during that period.

Netanyahu described the meeting as "excellent."

Zelenskiy also ​met Trump ⁠and they discussed plans for Ukraine to produce Patriot missile interceptors and reviving peace talks with Russia, which launched a full-scale ⁠invasion of ​Ukraine in February 2022.

"Many things were ​discussed. The meeting went very well," Trump wrote. Zelenskiy also cast it as ​a "good meeting."

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.