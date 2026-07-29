Trump administration bans new Chinese humanoid robots

The Trump administration on Tuesday announced a ban on new foreign-made humanoid robot imports to the US over "unacceptable risks" to the country's national security.

The move applies to advanced robots - including humanoid and four-legged machines. Many of them are made in China, which is locked in a race with the US to develop robotics and artificial intelligence (AI).

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) also banned the import of power inverters - a component used in data centres and solar panels - which it said could also pose a risk to the US economy.

FCC chairman Brendan Carr said the agency was doing its part "to secure America's critical supply chains".

The BBC has contacted the Chinese embassy in Washington for comment.

Chinese technology companies have rapidly developed humanoid robots for use in settings including factories and homes.

The have also been quick to market their machines to businesses and the public ahead of US humanoid robot rivals like Elon Musk's Tesla and Boston Dynamics.

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