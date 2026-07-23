Africa

Trump praises Nigeria’s efforts against violence towards Christians

Source: Reuters  
  23 July 2026 2:14am
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President Donald Trump praised Nigerian President Bola Tinubu for his actions against ​violence, according to a letter released by ‌Nigeria's presidency on Wednesday, in contrast to the U.S. leader's threats late last year over treatment of that ​country's Christians.

Trump said he appreciated Tinubu's "decisive leadership ​on behalf of the Nigerian people" and applauded ⁠his efforts to address "the violence affecting Christian ​communities," according to the letter, which was dated ​July 6.

"It is a true honour to stand with you in the fight against terrorists and to make the Federal ​Republic of Nigeria stronger and more prosperous," ​Trump wrote.

The letter signals a warming of ties between Abuja ‌and ⁠Washington since Trump last November accused the government of failing to protect Christians from extremist violence and threatened to cut aid to Nigeria and take possible ​military action.

Nigeria ​rejected the ⁠allegations, saying insecurity affected citizens of all faiths.

According to the Nigerian presidency, ​the two countries established a joint security ​working ⁠group last year to expand intelligence sharing, training, and operations against militant groups.

The letter was released days ⁠after ​U.S. Assistant Secretary of State ​for Africa Frank Garcia visited Abuja for talks on strengthening ​security cooperation.

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