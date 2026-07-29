‘Don’t rush this law’ – Oppong Nkrumah demands farmers be heard before Cocoa Bill is passed

Ranking Member on Parliament’s Economy and Development Committee, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has urged Parliament not to rush the passage of the Cocoa Board Reforms Bill.

He is warning that the proposed law could have serious consequences for Ghana’s cocoa industry if stakeholders are not properly consulted.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express on Tuesday, the Ofoase Ayirebi MP said the Minority opposed the attempt to fast-track consideration of the bill because of its far-reaching impact on cocoa farmers and the wider economy.

According to him, cocoa remains one of Ghana’s most important industries and any major policy change must be subjected to extensive engagement before it becomes law.

He argued that previous decisions on cocoa pricing had already affected cocoa-growing communities, making it even more important for Parliament to proceed cautiously.

“Look at the last time they took a decision at Cabinet to cut cocoa prices by about 30%. It’s impacted a lot of cocoa-growing areas across the country. You don’t take major decisions like this in a rush,” he said.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah expressed concern about the pricing formula proposed under the bill. He argued that the new arrangement would work against the interests of cocoa farmers.

“The formula they want to use now for cocoa pricing, we think, is inimical to the interest of the cocoa industry,” he stated.

He explained that although the proposal initially referred to paying farmers 70 per cent of Free on Board (FOB) prices, a different mechanism is now being discussed, raising further concerns.

“They want to say that they are going to pay 70 per cent. Well, initially they said FOB prices. Now they are coming up with some other mechanism for it,” he noted.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah warned that the proposed system could undermine the minimum guaranteed farm-gate price, which he described as a key incentive for cocoa production.

“It will put a lot of our cocoa farmers at a disadvantage because what it will do is that it will not be able to do what we have done from times past, provide what we call the minimum guarantee farm gate price, which is what now encourages people to go into cocoa farming for the year because they know that for this year this is the price that is being guaranteed.”

He added that a fluctuating pricing system would not suit the structure of Ghana’s cocoa sector.

“It’s going to be undulating, which we think is not helpful for the peculiar type of industry that we have,” he said.

The former Information Minister insisted that Parliament should suspend efforts to pass the legislation quickly and instead allow broader consultations with key stakeholders.

“So we’ve asked that they don’t rush it through. Let’s have an opportunity to engage. Let’s bring cocoa farmers in. Let’s hear from them. Let’s have their input into the law that you want us to pass.”

He stressed that discussions on the bill were still ongoing and indicated that the Minority would continue to make further submissions before Parliament takes a final decision.

“So again, on that one, it’s not a done deal yet. We will be making a lot more submissions on it.”

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