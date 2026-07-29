Apple briefly tops $5 trillion market value for first time

Apple's market capitalisation briefly surpassed $5 trillion for the first time on Tuesday, making it only the second company ever to achieve that milestone after ​Nvidia.

Its shares were last up 0.72% at $339.33, giving it a market capitalisation of $4.98 trillion. At a session high of $342.89, Apple's market value stood at $5.036 trillion.

Apple became the most valuable company in the world earlier this month, overtaking chipmaker Nvidia which had been at the top since June ​2025 and was the first company ever to breach the $5 trillion threshold.

Nvidia's shares ​were last up 0.53% at $197.63, valuing it at $4.78 trillion.

Apple has benefited from strong demand for its products, as well as its decision to skip the ongoing AI spending race among Big Tech rivals that is sapping their cash flows and saddling them with humongous debt.

Apple's stock has gained about 25% so far this year, outperforming other so-called "Magnificent 7" technology companies including Nvidia, Meta, Alphabet and Microsoft.

The iPhone maker has relied on Google's AI technology to power ​new services such as a revamped Siri, avoiding the hefty infrastructure costs associated with surging ​data-centre investments.

Apple's decision to hold iPhone prices steady last month, when it unveiled increases for MacBooks and ‌iPads ⁠, has also bolstered demand as buyers scooped up the company's flagship device ahead of expected price hikes later this year, analysts have said.

The company launched a device leasing program on Tuesday in the U.S. through payments firm Klarna, under which monthly payments start at $17.99 for an ​iPhone, $11.99 for an Apple ​Watch or iPad and $24.99 ⁠for a Mac.

"Apple has resisted the AI spending race, betting that customer experience — not infrastructure investment — will ultimately determine the winners," said Dipanjan ​Chatterjee, vice president and principal analyst at Forrester.

"The new leasing program ​is a ⁠clever response: it doesn't reduce the price of an iPhone, but it changes how consumers perceive the cost by replacing sticker shock with a predictable monthly payment."

Apple is set to report ⁠its third-quarter ​earnings after the market close on Thursday, with analysts ​expecting a more than 15% jump in quarterly revenue from a year earlier.

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