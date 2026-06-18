Technology | Technology

Trump says Apple to work with Intel to manufacture chips in US

Source: Reuters  
  18 June 2026 3:44am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post on Thursday that Apple had agreed to work with Intel to design and build its chips in the United States.

Intel had reached a preliminary deal to make some chips for Apple, following discussions that lasted more than a year, the Wall Street Journal reported in May.

Apple and Intel did ‌not ⁠immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

A deal with Intel ​helps ​Apple diversify ⁠its manufacturing base as it seeks more ​chip capacity. The company ​relies ⁠heavily on TSMC, whose advanced production lines are in high demand ⁠from ​AI chipmakers such ​as Nvidia and AMD.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:  
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group