Trump says Apple to work with Intel to manufacture chips in US

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post on Thursday that Apple had agreed to work with Intel to design and build its chips in the United States.

Intel had reached a preliminary deal to make some chips for Apple, following discussions that lasted more than a year, the Wall Street Journal reported in May.

Apple and Intel did ‌not ⁠immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

A deal with Intel ​helps ​Apple diversify ⁠its manufacturing base as it seeks more ​chip capacity. The company ​relies ⁠heavily on TSMC, whose advanced production lines are in high demand ⁠from ​AI chipmakers such ​as Nvidia and AMD.

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