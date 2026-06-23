Millions of iCloud users could claim share of £3bn after Apple case given UK green light

A class action lawsuit, which could entitle millions in the UK to a share of a £3bn claim against Apple, is set to proceed to trial.

Consumer group Which? has accused the tech giant of "trapping" users into its cloud service. It says 40 million iCloud customers could be entitled to roughly £77 each if successful.

Consumers who used iCloud between November 2018 and June 2026 and were living in the UK on 8 June will be included in the claim unless they opt out.

Apple has previously called the claims unfounded, saying no customer is required to use the iCloud service, with alternatives available, and that it "strongly disagrees" with the decision and plans to appeal.

iCloud costs explained

Apple users get a small amount of free storage, but once that runs out they are encouraged to pay for iCloud to back up photos, videos, messages, contacts and other content from their devices.

Prices range from 99p a month for 50GB to £54.99 a month for 12TB.

Apple does not give rival storage services full access to its devices, saying this is for security reasons - although it also means iCloud has more features than non-Apple alternatives.

Which? claims that since 2015 Apple has effectively locked users into its services and overcharged them as a result.

The consumer group filed its claim against Apple at the Competition Appeal Tribunal on behalf of affected consumers in November 2024.

Anabel Hoult, Which?'s chief executive, said the group wanted to make clear that no company "no matter how powerful, can get away with abusing its position".

She added the green light from the Competition Appeal Tribunal meant Which? was "one step closer to getting consumers the redress we believe they are owed from Apple".

"This should send a strong message to any other companies using anti-competitive tactics," she said.

The case is not expected to be heard until October 2028.

Who is included?

Consumers who used iCloud between 8 November 2018 and 8 June 2026 and were living in the UK on 8 June 2026 will be included in the claim unless they opt out.

Non-UK residents on that date must notify Which? by 8 October to opt in, via its claim website.

Which? said anyone who first started using iCloud after 8 June 2026 will not be included in the claim.

And if a customer opts out, they will not receive any compensation, even if the group wins the case.

Consumers living in the UK on 8 June 2026 must notify Which? by 8 October 2026 via the claim website if they wish to opt out.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.