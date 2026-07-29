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Netflix edges BBC as first choice for UK viewers, Ofcom report shows

Source: reuters  
  29 July 2026 3:05am
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Netflix has edged ahead of the BBC as Britons' first choice when deciding what to watch on ​television, media regulator Ofcom said on Wednesday, with 26% ‌of viewers turning first to the U.S. streaming service compared with 25% for the BBC.

Here are details from Ofcom's annual Media Nations report:

  • The ​regulator found ITV was the first choice for 15% ​of viewers, showing increasing competition for audiences from streaming ⁠and online video platforms.
  • Viewing of broadcaster-owned streaming services including ​BBC iPlayer, ITVX, Channel 4 Streaming and 5 rose 9% year-on-year, ​making them the fastest-growing category of television service.
  • Subscription streaming services were present in around 70% of British homes, a figure Ofcom said has ​largely plateaued after rapid growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Around 70% ​of people in Britain watched content from traditional broadcasters for at least ‌15 minutes a week in 2025, down from 73% in 2024 and 78% in 2022.
  • Major live events attracted large audiences, with England's World Cup semi-final defeat by Argentina on July 15 drawing a peak audience of 24 million across BBC platforms.
  • Average daily viewing of YouTube on television sets doubled to 19 minutes per ​person last year from 9 minutes in 2022, ​while ⁠total viewing across all devices rose to 41 minutes a day from 33 minutes.
  • Among people aged 75 and over, the reach ⁠of ​YouTube on a weekly basis increased ​to 33% in 2025 from 28% in 2022, which Ofcom said indicated growing ​adoption among older audiences.

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