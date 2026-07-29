Netflix edges BBC as first choice for UK viewers, Ofcom report shows

Audio By Carbonatix
Netflix has edged ahead of the BBC as Britons' first choice when deciding what to watch on television, media regulator Ofcom said on Wednesday, with 26% of viewers turning first to the U.S. streaming service compared with 25% for the BBC.
Here are details from Ofcom's annual Media Nations report:
- The regulator found ITV was the first choice for 15% of viewers, showing increasing competition for audiences from streaming and online video platforms.
- Viewing of broadcaster-owned streaming services including BBC iPlayer, ITVX, Channel 4 Streaming and 5 rose 9% year-on-year, making them the fastest-growing category of television service.
- Subscription streaming services were present in around 70% of British homes, a figure Ofcom said has largely plateaued after rapid growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Around 70% of people in Britain watched content from traditional broadcasters for at least 15 minutes a week in 2025, down from 73% in 2024 and 78% in 2022.
- Major live events attracted large audiences, with England's World Cup semi-final defeat by Argentina on July 15 drawing a peak audience of 24 million across BBC platforms.
- Average daily viewing of YouTube on television sets doubled to 19 minutes per person last year from 9 minutes in 2022, while total viewing across all devices rose to 41 minutes a day from 33 minutes.
- Among people aged 75 and over, the reach of YouTube on a weekly basis increased to 33% in 2025 from 28% in 2022, which Ofcom said indicated growing adoption among older audiences.
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