Fifa official refuses to answer BBC’s Balogun ban questions

Folarin Balogun has scored three goals for co-hosts United States at this World Cup.

The head of Fifa's disciplinary committee has refused to answer BBC questions about the decision-making process which led to United States striker Folarin Balogun avoiding a ban after being sent off.

Balogun, 25, was dismissed for serious foul play against Bosnia-Herzegovina. He should have received a two-game ban.

However, Fifa's disciplinary committee waived a ban - a decision that prompted widespread condemnation, particularly when it emerged US President Donald Trump and White House officials had lobbied Fifa about the American's sanction.

England's Jarell Quansah was similarly shown a red card in England's 3-2 win over Mexico following a high challenge on Jesus Gallardo and the same committee ruled he should serve a two-match ban.

It was classified as serious foul play, meaning the Bayer Leverkusen player was handed an additional match on top of the automatic one-game suspension imposed by Fifa.

Jarell Quansah was unavailable for England's World Cup quarter-final against Norway

BBC sports editor Dan Roan confronted Mohammad al Kamali, the chair of Fifa's disciplinary committee, as he arrived for England's quarter-final against Norway on Saturday. He asked:

Can we ask about the Balogun suspension and whether or not you were asked by the Fifa president to suspend that ban?

Can you tell us anything about that at all?

Can you tell us anything about that at all or why Jarell Quansah was given a two-match suspension?

Can you make any comment about the way it's been portrayed or reported on?

Anything at all you can say, sir?

However, Al Kamali would not answer any of the questions.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has previously denied having influence over disciplinary decisions.

"FIFA's judicial bodies are independent," he said. "They operate autonomously… Their independence is essential to the credibility and integrity of football, and this must always be respected."

Fifa released an 871-word statement following the Balogun decision, stressing that it was made after "considering all of the specific circumstances surrounding the incident and evidence available" - but without detailing what had been taken into account.

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